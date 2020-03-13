COVID-19: More sports and leisure centres close

The city of Laval has joined Montreal, closing all its sports and leisure facilities due to growing concern about the spread of COVID-19.

All arenas, libraries, community centres and leisure centres closed at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Those who are concerned about their health should call 1-877-644-4545, Mayor Marc Demers wrote on Facebook. The number has a long wait time, but health officials have said that they will reduce the time to speak to a health professional in the coming days.

"We are convinced that our collective efforts will make it possible to get through this crisis," he wrote.

The Olympic Park also announced that it was shutting down until further notice. All Quebec YMCAs have closed until March 29.

The accelerating spread of the COVID-19 virus has lead to a society-wide shutdown. Everything from schools to courts have shut down. Most shops and restaurants remain open, but Quebec's Premier has issued a directive against large gatherings.

Health officials say 17 people have the virus in Quebec, but testing is drastically increasing. More than 600 are under investigation for the disease. Another 1000 have tested negative.