COVID-19: National Assembly to remain closed until May 5, virtual meetings to be held

Originally set to resume on April 21, Quebec’s National Assembly is prolonging the suspension of its activities until May 5, it was announced Friday.

The decision was approved by opposition leaders and aims to allow ministers and deputies to remain on the ground to support citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This agreement allows the government to remain mobilized and to concentrate its efforts to manage the public health crisis and ensure the safety of Quebecers,” said Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister of immigration, francization and integration, in a press release. “I would like to thank the various opposition parties for their cooperation. Quebec is waging an important battle today and it is by working together that we will win it. We must maintain our efforts.”

The political parties have agreed on meetings with ministers through virtual parliamentary committees to discuss the pandemic, which will be held from April 24 to May 1.