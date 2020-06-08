COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Montreal and the province

by Basem Boshra and Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

There are now 4,984 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,047.

That’s up six from the 4,978 deaths reported Sunday, the fewest number of deaths recorded since April 1, when three deaths were reported.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 198 from the 52,849 announced a day earlier.

There are 979 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up seven from the 972 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 121 are in intensive care, down seven from the 128 reported 24 hours earlier.



So far, 18,994 people have recovered from the virus.Quebec reported that it has completed analyses of 9,576 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 3,081 from the 12,657 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Montreal at 1 p.m.

83 new cases in Montreal

Montreal public health officials are reporting 83 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday.

New cases are continuing to drop, as the city and linked boroughs reached a total of 26,288 COVID-19 cases and 3,068 deaths.

On Sunday, the city had the same number of new cases, 83, and five new deaths were announced.

There are now 120 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, a drop from the 128 reported on Sunday.

Montreal North remains the hardest hit with a rate of 2,911 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, or 2,452 cases total.

The Town of Mount Royal is still reporting the highest rate of deaths at 340 deaths per 100,000. Ahuntsic-Cartierville is reporting the most deaths on its territory, though, with 326.