iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Mirabel

image.jpg

More than a dozen people at the Centre d'hébergement de Saint-Benoît in Mirabel have contracted COVID-19.

Among the confirmed cases, there are about ten residents and some employees. The long-term care centre houses about fifteen patients, victims of cognitive impairment.

Although the CHSLD is following sanitary measures, the outbreak has forced the suspension of visits to the unit indefinitely.

The outbreak comes as Quebec's health minister announced the province would begin offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in care facilities at the end of October.

More details will follow.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error