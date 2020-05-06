COVID-19 outbreak at Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence

A COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week has forced the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence in Hudson to suspend admissions and relocate patients.

Some staff and residents tested positive but the residence won't say how many for privacy reasons.

Executive director Christine Boyle said the four patients that were there were transferred to other institutions. All nursing staff are in isolation at home.

"No idea how it got here, we've been taking all the precautions but as you know, this virus has a way," said Boyle.

Admissions have been suspended for 14 days. They've also suspended clinical activities and are doing as much as they can virtually.

"Our psycho-social team - we've been working with families, with residents," said Boyle.

They are looking at reopening and resuming admissions the week of May 18.

