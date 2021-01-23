iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Douglas Mental Health University Institute

An electron microscopic image that shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (AFP)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a unit of the Douglas Mental Health University Institute.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority said 23 cases of the virus have been diagnosed. No employees have tested positive.

“Patients and staff in the unit were tested and infection control measures were tightened,” said Helene Bergeron-Gamache. “Patients were moved to a hot zone and the unit was changed from cold to hot. Fortunately, the majority of patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.”

Visits to the unit, including caregivers, have been temporarily suspended and caregivers have been told to go for a screening test. 

The Douglas was also the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April. 

