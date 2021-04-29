COVID-19 outbreak declared in Quebec's Donnacona penitentiary

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Donnacona penitentiary in the Quebec City area.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported Thursday that seven inmates and seven staff recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the institution.

The maximum security penitentiary has a capacity of 451 inmates.

CSC said it is closely monitoring the outbreak and that measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

Contact tracing is "complete" and testing is being offered to all inmates and staff at the facility, CSC said in a news release, noting that the organization is using rapid tests to quickly detect positive cases.

The correctional service is rolling out the second phase of its vaccination strategy and has offered COVID-19 vaccines to inmates and employees at the site, the federal agency said.

Employees who develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 must isolate themselves at home until they can safely return to work.

Visits are temporarily suspended at the facility. Other options are available for inmates to communicate with their families and support networks, such as video-conferencing calls and phone calls.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.