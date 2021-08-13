iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak forces Granby daycare to temporarily close

image.jpg

More than two dozen children and staff members at a daycare in Granby have tested positive for COVID-19.

The daycare, CPE Le Soleil De Jeannot in Granby, says at least 25 people have been infected with the virus.

Public health officials say it is too soon to know if the cases are that of the highly contagious Delta variant, which is leading a fourth wave in Quebec.

They say contact tracing is being conducted with the families involved.

Granby, which as of this summer is part of the Estrie region, is currently in a Green zone.

As of Friday morning, Haute-Yamaska, the region within Estrie that covers Granby, has 48 active cases, for a total of 3,548.

Its public health department confirms 61.4 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

The daycare is expected to be closed until Aug. 23.

