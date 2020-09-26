COVID-19 outbreak in Laval CHSLD; positive test at West Island's Herron Residence

MONTREAL -- Almost a dozen residents of a Laval CHSLD have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the regional health authority confirmed that 11 residents and seven staff members at the Idola St-Jean CHSLD tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the health authority said precautionary measures are being implemented after the positive tests were confirmed.

Among those are thrice weekly screening of all residents and employees, the transfer of all residents who tested positive to a dedicated hot zone. All employees working with those residents will be dedicated exclusively to the hot zone.

Visits to the facility have been suspended in the wake of the positive results and family caregivers and visitors have been notified and advised to get screened for the virus.

POSITIVE TEST AT HERRON

The Montreal long-term care facility that became infamous for dozens of deaths during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic has another case of the virus.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the West Island regional health authority confirmed that a staff member at the Herron Residence has tested positive for COVID-19.

They listed several precautionary steps that have been taken following the positive test, including:

Isolating all residents who have been in contact with the staff member in their rooms and are being tested for the virus.

All other staff members who interacted with the staff member are being tested for COVID-19.

Contacting family members of tested residents by phone to inform them of the situation.

In total, 43 people at Herron Residence have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In April, at the height of the virus' first wave, the Canadian Armed Forces was deployed to the facility to relieve beleaguered staff. Family members have filed for permission to take legal action at the Herron.

A 2017 coroner's report into a death at the Herron found some staff were under-qualified and that administration had enacted questionable policies.