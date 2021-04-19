iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak leads Boucherville high school to close for two weeks

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A Boucherville high school will cease teaching activities for two weeks starting Tuesday due to a large outbreak of COVID-19.

At De Mortagne High School, 38 cases have been identified so far, comprising 30 students and eight staff members.

The school was already in the sights of Monteregie Public Health, which had identified it as a facility where the virus was present, but the situation has since deteriorated.

Administration said the classes will continue online and recommended all students and staff get tested for COVID-19.  

