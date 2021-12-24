iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19 outbreak recorded at West Island hospital, contact tracing underway

image.jpg

Four staff members at the Lakeshore General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak was discovered Thursday, Montreal public health says. 

There have not been any reported cases among patients. Infected workers have been pulled from the workplace, though service remains unaffected for the time being. 

CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal spokesperson Annie Charbonneau told CTV News the outbreak is being monitored closely. The origin of the outbreak remains unclear.

It's the second outbreak recorded at the institution this month after patients and staff tested positive before Dec. 11

In that case, “no procedural breach in connection with the wearing of personal protective equipment" was discovered, another spokesperson told CTV at the time.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error