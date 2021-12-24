COVID-19 outbreak recorded at West Island hospital, contact tracing underway

Four staff members at the Lakeshore General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak was discovered Thursday, Montreal public health says.

There have not been any reported cases among patients. Infected workers have been pulled from the workplace, though service remains unaffected for the time being.

CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal spokesperson Annie Charbonneau told CTV News the outbreak is being monitored closely. The origin of the outbreak remains unclear.

It's the second outbreak recorded at the institution this month after patients and staff tested positive before Dec. 11.

In that case, “no procedural breach in connection with the wearing of personal protective equipment" was discovered, another spokesperson told CTV at the time.