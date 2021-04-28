COVID-19 outbreak spreads among staff at St. Mary's hospital

Health authorities have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 among emergency room staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Montreal.

Fourteen employees have tested positive and all have either mild or no symptoms, according to Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS West Island.

"In accordance with public health guidelines, employees who tested positive were immediately removed from work," Bergeron-Gamache wrote in an email statement, adding that they have been sent home to isolate.

"At this time, we do not anticipate any disruptions in service due to the outbreak."

The news comes as a shock for everyone, including the employees who remain on the floor.

“We’re all exhausted, devastated,” said Joanne Scullion, a licensed practical nurse and union representative with the FIQ.

Scullion said staff had been vaccinated back in January with a first dose, and are waiting to get a second dose of the vaccine between now and May. Public health has said a second dose is required to be considered fully vaccinated.

She said it’s not yet known whether a variant of the virus is to blame, but that’s a question staff would like to have answered.

CTV News reached out to Quebec’s public health institute, the INSPQ, for comment.

No patients are reported to have tested positive in relation to the outbreak so far, and it’s not yet known how the outbreak began.

Health officials said staff and patients in the emergency room have all been tested and infection control measures have been heightened.

They say the emergency room will be able to keep running, but ask anyone who may be thinking of accompanying a loved one in hospital to stay home in order to limit exposure.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.