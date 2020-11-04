COVID-19 outbreaks in Levis, Quebec businesses prompt local government response

The City of Levis, across the St. Lawrence River from Quebec, which has some 20 businesses dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, announced the field deployment of a municipal team that will act directly with public health authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

About 10 staff from Levis' town planning department and firefighting service will support businesses to guide and inform them about preventive measures in their work environments.

Lévis passe à l’action pour briser la chaîne de contamination en milieu de travail

�� Suivez notre conférence de presse en direct dès 11 h

https://t.co/xsX3p1BusE

The measures were issued by the work safety commission (CNESST) and the department of public health.

The city of Levis is part of the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, which is dealing with 86 COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Monday, the Chaudiere-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) said that more than half of these coronavirus outbreaks in the entire region were in businesses.

Levis Mayor Gilles Lehouillier believes that the situation is critical and that the Quebec government needs a helping hand to break the chain of contamination.

He believes that the teams on the ground will have a direct impact in the community.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.