COVID-19 outbreaks sweeping through Montreal homeless shelters

Advocates for the homeless are expressing concern about COVID-19 outbreaks at homeless shelters.

Sam Watts, the CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission, tells CJAD 800's Dave Kaufman the positivity rate is currently between 30 and 40 percent, and that space is limited for those who need a place to quarantine for 14 days.

CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission Sam Watts says the red zone at the old Royal Victoria Hospital, which has been converted into a homeless shleter, is nearing full capacity.

"We're having to make some rather quick decisions in what we do," Watts said. "We're having to transfer these people into the hospital system and that's just not something we want to be doing."

As hospitals across the island are dealing with overcrowding, Watts says it's critical they find more space to house homeless people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé said they're aware there's a serious problem.

"We will have a floor at the hospital that will be dedicated to a red zone for the homeless," Dubé says. "It will be at the Montreal General, if I'm not mistaken."