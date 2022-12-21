iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19 pandemic helped Quebec surpass its emissions target: environment minister


Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference in Montreal on April 23, 2021. Quebec's environment minister has set the average emissions of arsenic to 15 nanograms per cubic metre of air in a northwestern Quebec city where a factory is currently emitting 33 times the provincewide standard. Benoit Charette visited Rouyn-Noranda, Que., today and confirmed to reporters that the 15-nanogram cap recommended last week by the public health would be the new goal to reach within five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan RemiorzQuebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference in Montreal on April 23, 2021. Quebec's environment minister has set the average emissions of arsenic to 15 nanograms per cubic metre of air in a northwestern Quebec city where a factory is currently emitting 33 times the provincewide standard. Benoit Charette visited Rouyn-Noranda, Que., today and confirmed to reporters that the 15-nanogram cap recommended last week by the public health would be the new goal to reach within five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Quebec government is crediting the COVID-19 pandemic for helping the province surpass its climate change targets.

Quebec cut emissions from greenhouse gases — which trap heat and warm the planet — by almost 27 per cent compared to 1990 levels between 2013-2020.

The province's goal was to cut emissions by 20 per cent over that period.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette says Quebec surpassed its target because of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown and drop in car traffic

Charette says that while emissions from the transportation sector dropped between 2019 and 2020, they increased steadily from 2013 to 2020.

He says the government expects a rebound in emissions due to the post-pandemic economic recovery, as Quebec seeks to cut emissions by 37.5 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*