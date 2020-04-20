COVID-19 pandemic puts real estate industry - and families' lives - on hold

While some residential construction has started up today, that doesn't help many families who were planning on buying or selling a home - right up until the pandemic hit.

Hazen and his wife were ready to buy their dream home located by the waterfront. But then COVID-19 came along, shutting down most businesses. They were not able to go back to work and they could not risk taking on another mortgage.

"Just the location was perfect for our needs and everything - not far from Montreal and not far from my work. It was the perfect location for us. It's just sad that we can't actually go through with the deal because of the situation that we're in," said Hazen, who asked not to be identified.

"We think about it everyday. We don't want it to slip away from our fingers but at the same time, we can't put ourselves in debt and to go bankrupt because we just want to buy a house."

Tatiana Londono of the Londono Realty Group said they, like other realtors, have been in limbo since non-essential services were shut down almost a month ago.

Londono said they had to deal with several clients changing their minds because of the uncertainty over financing and moving in or out. And while some realtors are doing virtual visits, Londono said it doesn't work for her.

"(It) is useless. Quebecers are not ready to be buying properties without taking a look at what they're buying," said Londono.

While notaries have been deemed an essential service, it's up to each one how and when to operate.