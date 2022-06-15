iHeartRadio
COVID-19: Quebec logs 18 deaths, 8 fewer hospitalizations

image.jpg

Quebec health officials reported Wednesday that 18 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,514 deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by eight; 1,008 people are currently in hospital, with 76 entries and 84 discharges.

As for intensive care, 22 people are currently occupying beds, an increase of one from the previous day.

The Health Ministry also reported 4,335 health-care workers absent from work for reasons related to the virus.

NEW CASES

Quebec recorded 895 new positive PCR tests, with a positivity rate of 7.5 per cent.

However, this number is not an accurate reflection of the infection rate, as PCR testing is not available to the general population.

In addition, 290 more positive rapid tests were self-declared.

The ministry is currently monitoring 130 outbreaks.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health officials logged 4,664 more doses of the vaccine Wednesday, bringing the total doses administered in Quebec to 19,985,009.

So far, 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have one shot, 55 per cent have three and 14 per cent have four.

