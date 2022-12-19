COVID-19: Quebec monitoring 467 outbreaks ahead of holidays

The most recent data released by the Quebec government shows that there are 849 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total of people infected to 1,272,878 since the start of the pandemic.

However, since only a limited number of people are eligible for official testing, that number does not likely represent the true evolution of the virus over the last 24 hours.

Among the 131 people who submitted their self-testing results to the health ministry, 119 were positive.

The province is monitoring 476 outbreaks.

Two new deaths were reported on Monday, for a total of 17,542 deaths in Quebec overall, both in the last 24 hours.

Figures related to admissions and discharges from hospitals are no longer being tabulated on weekends, but an update is expected on Tuesday.

The most recent data available indicated that 2,068 people are in hospital, 700 due to complications from COVID-19.

There are 3,359 healthcare workers absent from the health-care network for COVID-19 reasons.

Only 6,210 more people got a dose of the vaccine, bringing the total number of doses received by Quebecers to 22,687,952 since vaccines were first made available.

#COVID19 - En date du 18 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/WYs8cOQZar