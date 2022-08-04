COVID-19: Quebec reports 18 new deaths and a drop in hospitalizations

Quebec reported 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, in addition to a decrease in hospitalizations.

There are currently 2,136 hospitalizations, including 725 due to COVID-19, a decrease of 10 from Wednesday. Sixty-seven people are in intensive care, the same number as the day before. Thirty-one of those patients are in intensive care due to COVID-19.

A total of 5,049 health-care workers are out for COVID-19-related reasons, such as precautionary withdrawal or isolation.

The death toll stands at 16,010.

The health department reports 1,389 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,153,048 since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the number of cases reported is not representative of the situation since access to testing centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

A total of 270,669 rapid tests have been self-reported to date on the government platform, of which 226,252 were positive. For Wednesday, 306 tests have been reported, including 244 positive tests.

The health department says 13,196 tests were conducted Wednesday and the positivity rate was 11.3 per cent.

Among those 5 years and older, 91 per cent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 56 per cent received a third dose and 18 per cent got a fourth dose. Among those 60 years and older, 51 per cent received their fourth dose.





