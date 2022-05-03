COVID-19: Quebec reports 27 more deaths, 25 more hospitalizations

Quebec reported an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, rising to 2,195 with an increase of 25 from the previous day.

The Health Ministry also reported 27 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,036 since the pandemic began.

The number of patients in the ICU decreased by two, for a total of 76.

There are also 7,401 health-care workers absent for reasons related to COVID-19.

NEW CASES

Quebec recorded 1,194 new cases of the virus, although these numbers are not representative of the actual numbers, as PCR testing is not available to the general public.

In addition to those cases, 401 rapid tests were logged, with 327 of them positive.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province administered 13,532 more doses of the vaccine.

Ninety-one per cent of the population has received at least one shot, while 54 per cent has received three and 10 per cent has received four.