COVID-19: Quebecer diagnosed with coronavirus took public transit in the Montreal area

Quebec health authorities have announced that one of the Quebecers diagnosed with COVID-19 took the bus and metro to-and-from the south shore and Montreal on Feb. 24 and March 6.

While they insist the risk of infection is low, authorities did provide the patient's itinerary so anyone who may develop symptoms of COVID-19 -- coughing, fever and breathing difficulties -- can call 811 to see how to proceed.

Authorities say the patient, who contracted the virus on a cruise ship, took the Montreal metro and RTL bus 88 on:

Feb. 24 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.: Metro between Longueuil and Champs-de-Mars stations, via Berri-UQAM;

Feb. 24, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.: Metro between Champs-de-Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAM;

Feb. 24, between 3:50 p.m. and 5 p.m.: 88 bus from Longueuil metro toward Mountainview;

March 6, between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Metro between Longueuil and Champs-de-Mars stations, via Berri-UQAM;

March 6, between 10:50 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.: Metro between Champs-de-Mars and Longueuil stations, via Berri-UQAM;

March 6, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.: 88 bus from Longueuil metro toward Mountainview.

Health officials say she was showing symptoms of the virus while she was in transit.

The health ministry said late on Tuesday that so far in Quebec, seven people have contracted the virus.