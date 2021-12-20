COVID-19 rapid tests now available in Quebec, leading to long line-ups, website difficulties

There are long line-ups outside pharmacies across the province Monday as Quebecers try to get their hands on free rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays.

At the Pharmaprix on Monkland Avenue in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood, people were lining up as of 6:30 a.m.

By opening time at 8 a.m., the store's 100 kits had already been given out; those still waiting in line were told to come back when supplies are restocked.

People looking to pick up their tests at selected Jean Coutu pharmacies have been instructed to book an appointment online.

However, Monday morning, the pharmacy website seemed to be having some difficulties, with pages either not loading or searches turning up "no results found."

"Our IT teams are actively working on solutions. Please understand that, for the moment, the number of tests is extremely limited but new tests will continue to arrive over the next few days," said Communications Manager Catherine Latendresse.

The provincial government had announced it would be making the tests available after case numbers started soaring due to the new Omicron variant.

The free tests, which usually cost $40, can help give Quebecers some “peace of mind,” according to the government, as they gather with family over the holidays.