COVID-19 rules lifting for Quebec bars, casinos and restaurants starting Monday

image.jpg

COVID-19 health restrictions are slowly being lifted in Quebec's restaurants, bars and casinos.

Customers will still be required to show proof of vaccination to enter and must wear a mask when moving around indoors.

Restaurants will continue to keep a customer register.

However, as of Monday, there will no longer be a capacity limit and the distance between tables in some cases will be reduced to one metre.

Group reservations will be permitted without a limit on the number of people, provided certain conditions are met -- that is, a maximum of 10 people per table or the occupants of three residences.

Indoors, a distance of two metres will be maintained between tables that do not have some sort of separating wall.

Outdoor patios will be allowed to accommodate a maximum of 20 people per table or the occupants of three residences.

A distance of one metre must be maintained between tables that do not have a separating wall.

Capacity limits will also be abolished as of Monday in bars, pubs, taverns and casinos; group reservations will be allowed without limit under the same conditions as restaurants.

These establishments will be allowed to open according to normal opening hours (to a limit of 2 a.m.) and alcohol cannot be sold after 1 a.m.

Customers must remain seated at their tables and dancing, singing and karaoke are still banned.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2021. 

