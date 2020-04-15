COVID-19 rules mean a hard time for senior to haul her grocery deliveries to her apartment

Now that many apartment and condo buildings have posted rules banning visitors and personal deliveries, an 86-year-old Île-Bizard woman has a particular problem getting her groceries.

Joan Asselin told yourstory@cjad.com that her apartment building has since followed the recommendations of the Quebec government: not allowing visitors and only allowing deliveries at the lobbies of condo and apartment buildings.

But that has meant she can't haul her hefty load of delivered groceries from the lobby to her second floor apartment in her building, which has no elevator and has several seniors in the same predicament.

"It poses quite a problem - there's no way I can bring them up the stairs," Asselin told the Natasha Hall Show.

"I can understand them not wanting strangers in all the time but the only alternative we can think of - my son-in-law has a telescopic pole with a hook on the end and he and my daughter would hoist them up to the second floor."

Asselin said her supermarket has recommended that she order fewer groceries at a time though that would mean more trips up and down the stairs.