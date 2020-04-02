COVID-19: TEDxMontrealWomen and MUHC Foundation team up to deliver nutritional meals to healthcare workers

On Thursday, TEDxMontrealWomen and the McGill University Health Centre Foundation announced a joint initiative dedicated to providing healthy meals to frontline workers.

With most of their time devoted to fighting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, healthcare workers aren’t always capable of shopping for groceries when they aren’t working.

“If they could have access to healthy food to get them through their shifts, and then help them recover so that they can go into their shifts the next day, then that would be great for them,” said Grace Yang, a concerned citizen and producer at TEDxMontrealWomen.

People are invited to donate to the cause on the initiative’s website, where a video of the TEDxMontrealWomen team sums up the importance of coming together to help those who continue to help others. The funds will go towards purchasing healthy meals and beverages, which will then be distributed in hospitals.

“What we’re looking for is to be able raise enough funds for the duration of the pandemic, and nobody knows how long the pandemic is going to last,” Yang said. “As time goes on, this initiative becomes more and more important because the healthcare workers are going to need more and more support.”

So far, the initiative has partnered with three brands who will either donate or supply food and drinks to the cause. Liquid Nutrition will provide cold-pressed juices, Mid-day Squares will supply superfood squares, and KIND will donate granola bars.

“I was thinking it would be best to help them get very nutritionally-dense foods, so we started to contact producers out there that could help with that,” Yang said.

The initiative also aims to support businesses who’ve been impacted by the virus, either because they’ve had to close entirely or move to take-out and delivery orders. It’s also an opportunity for citizens who’d like to help to do just that.

Yang said the idea came together in around 10 days.

“I imagined myself in the shoes of these health workers and how I would feel, and what I would need, and what would help me help other patients, and that was kind of how we birthed this initiative,” she said.

Donations of $15 and up will receive a tax receipt from the MUHC Foundation, and businesses who’d like to participate are being asked to reach out to Yang at grace.tedxmontrealwomen@gmail.com.