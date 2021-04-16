COVID-19: the PQ calls for traffic control at the Ontario border

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is calling for traffic control at the Quebec-Ontario border in light of the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in that province.

On Friday, PQ health critic Joël Arseneau urged Quebec Premier François Legault not to "sit back and do nothing" and to "show leadership."

He suggested that Legualt quickly put measures into place such as rapid screening or mandatory quarantine for people crossing the Quebec-Ontario border.

According to the MNA for Îles-de-la-Madeleine, we must not take unnecessary risks with the health and safety of the Quebec population.

Ontario is currently the Canadian province with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, the province reported 4,812 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional deaths.

The Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, a direct neighbour to Ontario and the Laurentian region and prized for its resort activities, are particularly concerned about the situation, said Arseneau.

"How is it that no measures have yet been put in place?" he asked in a news release issued Friday. "Let's not wait until we are in the same position as Ontario."

Arseneau said it is currently impossible for a Quebecer to enter New Brunswick. Manitoba also imposes a quarantine on those entering its territory.

"And we, in Quebec, we would do nothing? François Legault... must... impose his leadership," he said.

In the first wave last spring, authorities set up roadblocks on interprovincial bridges linking Gatineau and Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.