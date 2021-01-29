COVID-19 travel restrictions: PM announces suspended flights, mandatory hotel quarantine

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport when they land and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

He says that's expected to cost more than $2000.

Those with negative test results will be able to then quarantine for the remainder of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will be required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

NO SERVICE TO SUN DESTINATIONS

Canada's main airlines will also suspend service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday until April 30.

Trudeau says it's important to further restrict international travel as more infectious variants of COVID-19 spread around the globe.

In the coming weeks, non-essential travelers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States.

Trudeau has urged Canadians for weeks not to take any non-essential trips outside the country.

And he has warned that the federal government could impose restrictions at any time that would make it harder for them to return.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has been urging Ottawa to require anyone returning from abroad to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel, at their own expense.

Non-essential travel into Canada by most foreign nationals has been banned since the pandemic first began sweeping across the country last March.

Anyone entering the country has been required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

— this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021