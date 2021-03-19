COVID-19 vaccination open to people 65 and over across Quebec

Appointments are now open to 65-year-olds in all 15 health regions of Quebec who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Thursday evening, the Clic Sante portal had opened this age group to all regions of the province.

Appointments are required to access the mass vaccination sites.

Everywhere in Quebec, the appointment can be made on the web or by phone.

The Quebec government's vaccination campaign follows the order of priority of the Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec.

The government intends to vaccinate 5 million people with a first dose over the next 100 days.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.