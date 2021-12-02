COVID-19 vaccination site at Palais des congres to close on Christmas Eve

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Palais des congrès de Montréal will close its doors permanently on Dec. 24, according to the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

This comes after 10 months of "intensive activities" and more than 300,000 doses administered.

"The rental lease for the space we occupied was not renewed due to commitments to other organizations and events," the CIUSSS explains. "It is important to mention that alternatives were proposed to us, but unfortunately they did not meet our needs."

A new vaccination site will open its doors on Jan. 7, 2022 at 965 de Maisonneuve Blvd. East, just a few minutes walk from the Berri-UQAM Metro station.

Those who received their first vaccine shot at the Palais des congrès will have their second dose appointments rescheduled to this new location.

"All individuals who have an appointment scheduled at the Palais des congrès after Dec. 24 will be contacted by phone and email to confirm the change of address," the CIUSSS states.

The CIUSSS notes the daily vaccine capacity at the new site on de Maisonneuve Boulevard will be 500 doses.

The organization says it will also set up mobile teams "in strategic locations throughout the territory" in order to "meet people where they are" based on the accessibility of those in need.

People who wish to change the location of their appointment can do so via the Clic Santé website or by calling 514 644-4545.