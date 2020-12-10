COVID-19 vaccinations at Montreal seniors' home to begin as soon as Friday

A long-term care home in Montreal told residents' families that the first vaccinations will start even sooner than scheduled, as early as Friday -- just two days after the vaccine was approved for use in Canada.

The delay will just depend on how soon the doses arrive, said Montreal health authorities.

"We will start vaccinating the residents as early as tomorrow [Friday] evening or Saturday evening," a head nurse wrote to the family members of some residents at Maimonides care home in western Montreal.

The vaccinations will begin with "qualified" residents who have already consented, she said, adding that the deadline for families to give consent for this early group was Thursday afternoon.

Maimonides, which has had two serious outbreaks of COVID-19 this year, was picked as one of the first Quebec sites to receive the 4,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on their way to the province.

The spokesperson for the health authority that oversees the publicly run care home said that Saturday is a more realistic estimate than Friday.

"We expect to start vaccinating residents of Maimonides this weekend, as early as Saturday night," spokesperson Barry Morgan told CTV News.

"Timing depends on when we receive the vaccine."

The vaccination campaign was already moving at breakneck speed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's surprise announcement on Monday that as many as 249,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Canada within a week.

Trudeau explained that he hadn't publicly said earlier that this kind of timing was possible because he didn't want to get people's hopes up.

Quebec Premier François Legault said later that day that 4,000 of the doses would be coming to Quebec and outlined the province's plan for who will get priority, beginning with a small handful of long-term care homes.

The province said, however, that the vaccinations would begin next week.

Health Canada officially approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. The same day, the health authority that oversees Maimonides said it was so busy organizing the lightning-speed vaccination campaign that it postponed a planned town hall for residents' families, leaving some worried.

Morgan said the response from families has been enthusiastic, however.

The families received the consent form and background information sheet "as soon as we got them from the government," he said.

"We received 100 positive replies in less than 3 hours. We will now be phoning those family representatives that have not responded yet."