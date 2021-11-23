COVID-19 vaccine appointments now open to Quebec children aged 5 to 11

Parents and guardians of Quebec children aged five to 11 can now book their kids' COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

To do so, people are invited to go on the Clic-Santé website and select "Vaccin COVID-19 5 à 11 ans" on the platform.

The Quebec government states it will reveal the details of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children in this age group on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Health Canada, the vaccine designated for young children has a smaller dosage than for older kids and adults, as they generally have stronger immune systems.

"In clinical trials, lower doses provided children with very good protection against COVID-19," Health Canada noted. "It’s not clear yet how long protection will last."

A second dose of vaccine must be administered at least eight weeks after the first.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says he plans to have as many of the province's 700,000 children vaccinated with at least one dose by Christmas -- but they will not be subject to the vaccine passport rule.

"That is not our objective. We'll focus on vaccinating children," he said. "At this age, we assume they will be accompanied by their parents and we have to keep it simple."

He notes the vaccine will be offered in both schools and vaccination centres so parents can accompany their children.

A recent survey from Quebec's Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) found that a significant percentage of parents remain unsure if they will allow their children to get the vaccine.

According to the survey, taken between Oct. 29 and Nov. 10, 42 per cent of parents say they would absolutely give their children the vaccine, 19 per cent say they are pretty sure, seven per cent say they are mildly against the idea, 21 per cent are absolutely against and 11 per cent are unsure.

Canada is expected to receive 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children, with the first shipment having already arrived in Halifax, NS. last Sunday.