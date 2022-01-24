COVID-19 vaccine passports now required to enter big-box stores

Starting Monday, Quebecers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter big-box stores with a surface area of more than 1,500 square metres, except for grocery stores or pharmacies.

The Quebec government says it put this measure in place to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

Premier François Legault specified on Jan. 13 that two doses of a vaccine would be required to enter large establishments, though that will eventually change to three doses.

Commercial establishments in Quebec that were forced to close their doors during the last three Sundays can now reopen.

That measure was also put in place to try to limit the meteoric rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Ten days ago, Premier Legault said he hopes to be able to reopen restaurants, theatres, cinemas and more in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Legault government says it is considering imposing a fine on people who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons, but the premier says there will be a debate in the National Assembly on the issue before any decision is made official.

The bill could be tabled as early as next month.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2022.