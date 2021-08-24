COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site opens at Fairview Pointe Claire

A temporary COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site is now open at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal announced Monday.

"This temporary site, where vaccines will be administered daily until supplies run out...will just be another stop on your back-to-school shopping list," it states, adding the initiative is to ensure a "healthy back-to-school for children across the West Island."

Any West Islander who needs a first or second dose of a vaccine is invited to visit the clinic.

"Nurses will be onsite to answer questions and to provide solutions for those who have vaccine anxiety," the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal adds.

Those aged 12 and 13-years-old will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Teens aged 14 and up can give their own consent for vaccination.

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal reminds anyone coming for a second dose that the interval between shots is a minimum of four weeks.

DIRECTIONS

To get to the vaccination site from outside, park near lamp post #15 at entrance #1.

The site will be open:

Wednesday to Friday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday to Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The temporary vaccine clinic will be open until Aug. 31.