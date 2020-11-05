COVID forces elementary school to shut down, go online

An elementary school in the Laurentians belonging to the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board has had to shut down due to 20 COVID cases.

Arundel Elementary will be on a distance learning program until November 13. The school has 96 students and 10 staff members.

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board said in a statement to CJAD 800 that they along with public health had to take into account several criteria before closing the school - including the number of people affected, how many teachers are available to offer in-person classes and the ratio of active positive cases versus the school population.

Some members of the Arundel community tell yourstory@cjad.com they're concerned about the buses shared with Ste-Agathe Academy and siblings of Arundel students who go to school there.

But the board said public health has determined there are no COVID cases at the academy and no close contacts with positive cases at Arundel.