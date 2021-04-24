iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'COVID got right up in my kitchen,' P.K. Subban tests positive for coronavirus, fighting to get back

image.jpg

Former-Hab and current Devil P.K. Subban tested positive for COVID-19, but is hoping to return to "the mix" soon.

The 31-year-old defencman posted a video on his Twitter account as he recovers.

"Subban-ator here. In one for a couple of days," he said. "This COVID got right in my kitchen."

Covid all up in my grill right now... but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ ���� stay safe! #covidhair�� pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM

— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) April 23, 2021

Subban thanked his fans, friends and family for the gifts and well-wishes he received since he was forced to hang up his skates temporarily.

"Love you guys so much," he said. "This COVID thing hit me pretty hard. I'm just battling through it."

Subban has played 44 games for the Devils this season and has 19 points with five goals.

"Just remember to take care of yourselves, stay healthy," he said. "I definitely will be back in the mix soon. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error