'COVID got right up in my kitchen,' P.K. Subban tests positive for coronavirus, fighting to get back

Former-Hab and current Devil P.K. Subban tested positive for COVID-19, but is hoping to return to "the mix" soon.

The 31-year-old defencman posted a video on his Twitter account as he recovers.

"Subban-ator here. In one for a couple of days," he said. "This COVID got right in my kitchen."

Covid all up in my grill right now... but Thank you for gifts, messages and well wishes!!! ❤️ ���� stay safe! #covidhair�� pic.twitter.com/DVq2MQLDsM

Subban thanked his fans, friends and family for the gifts and well-wishes he received since he was forced to hang up his skates temporarily.

"Love you guys so much," he said. "This COVID thing hit me pretty hard. I'm just battling through it."

Subban has played 44 games for the Devils this season and has 19 points with five goals.

"Just remember to take care of yourselves, stay healthy," he said. "I definitely will be back in the mix soon.