COVID hospitalizations, active cases and 7-day average all down in Quebec

By Luca Caruso-Moro

MONTREAL — With a significant decrease in hospitalizations, Quebec added 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 and reported more 50 deaths on Friday, for a daily average of 1,357 reported infections per day.

Hospitalizations had another significant drop for the third day in a row, with 47 fewer people in care, for a total of 1,217.

Of those hospitalized, three are no longer in the intensive care unit, leaving attendance across the province at 209.

Of the 50 deaths reported, nine occurred in the last 24 hours, 35 between Jan. 22 and 27, and six happened before Jan. 22.

Since March, 9,717 people have died as a result of the disease.

There are 14,760 active cases in the province, down 503 from yesterday's update.

Just over 3,000 people got vaccinated yesterday and the government has 2,043 doses left, with no new doses arriving this week. Health Minister Christian Dubé says they're expecting 18,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNtech and 40,000 from Moderna, next week.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, reporting 537 new cases, down from 546 the day before. Since March, 93,447 people have caught COVID-19 on the island.

Thirteen deaths were reported in Montreal (4,298 total); eight in Quebec City (916 total); seven in Monteregie (1,319 total); five in the Laurentians (427 total); and four in the Eastern Townships (271 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (258 total), Laval (822 total), and Lanaudiere (464 total).

One death was reported in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (444 total).

— with files from CTV Digital Reporter Daniel J. Rowe and Jason Mayoff (CJAD 800)