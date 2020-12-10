COVID outbreak now in four units at Lakeshore General Hospital

The Lakeshore General is trying to contain a COVID outbreak which has now spread to four units, with 43 patients and 27 employees having tested positive for the virus.

A source tells CJAD 800 that officials have determined most of the outbreaks are coming from the ER. The source, who wishes to remain anonymous because they're not authorized to speak with media, said ER patients end up waiting for some time before being transferred and develop COVID symptoms later after initially testing negative.

The source said there is no routine mandatory screening of ER staff while respiratory therapists were tested right after The Gazette reported over a week ago that some respiratory therapists had tested positive and three units had COVID outbreaks.

The West Island Regional Health Authority would only say in a statement to CJAD 800 that four units are now dealing with COVID outbreaks and the ER is under investigation. It said community transmission is present and it's difficult to say if it's the patients or employees causing the outbreaks.

The health authority said it's taken six samples to test the work environment and they came back negative.

The health authority said the patient transfers are being done "according to best practices." It also said they're following Quebec national health institute directives when it comes to PPE and COVID screening of workers. The health institute has not yet responded to questions from CJAD 800 about those directives.

The Lakeshore is the designated centre for COVID patients on the territory managed by the West Island Regional Health Authority.

