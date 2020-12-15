COVID vaccinations at Maimonides - so far, so good

It's Day Two of the COVID vaccination roll-out at the Maimonides long term care home in Côte-St-Luc and so far so good - by the end of the day, they will have vaccinated about 600 people.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm, the residents are so very happy," said Francine Dupuis, associate CEO for the West Central CIUSSS regional health authority which overseees Maimonides.

"There's not been any adverse reaction so far," said Dupuis. "We do check during 15 minutes very closely. After 15 minutes, it's very unlikely. We are keeping a close observation.....We don't know - it's the first time we vaccinate with that product."

Once Maimonides is done, they'll use what's left of the nearly 2000 doses on other elderly patients and staff in their network of long and short term care homes and acute care hospitals. More doses are expected next week when other health authorities will also receive the vaccine and follow in their footsteps.

"So now after that pilot project they can go and give those doses to the other places," said Dupuis.

Dupuis said employees have done a good job so far with what is not your ordinary vaccine - it must be stored carefully in ultra-cold temperatures and arrived under an SQ escort.

"It's like if it were a diamond," said Dupuis. "It's in a safe fridge under a very specific temperature. It's locked, The room where it is is locked. There is a special guard in front of the room so it's very well secured."

More doses are expected the week of the 28th as well - the vaccine requires two does, three weeks apart. Simultaneous vaccinations are taking place at the CHSLD Saint-Antoine in Quebec City.