iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cowansville officials want town on Highway 10 exit signs

image.jpg

The word "Cowansville" -- which is a central city in the Brome-Missisquoi region -- does not currently appear on the exit signs leading to it on Highway 10, and the town's elected officials want to change that. 

They adopted a resolution on Monday evening asking the Quebec Ministry of Transport for the name to be displayed on the signs both heading east and west at exits 68 and 74, alongside Sutton, Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby, Bromont and Granby.

Currently, a single sign located on Highway 10 advises drivers that they must take one of the next two exits (68 or 74) to reach Granby or Cowansville -- but there is no mention of the city on the signs near the access ramps.

As Cowansville is a city-centre with services, including a hospital, Mayor Sylvie Beauregard believes that it would make sense for drivers to be able to read the name of the municipality as they approach Route 139 and Pierre-Laporte Blvd. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error