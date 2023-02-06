iHeartRadio
'Cowboy de Ville' bringing smiles to Quebec town on horseback


image.png

Meet the 'Cowboy en Ville.'

Max Paquette began mounting his horse R.D., and touring his neighbourhood in Terrebonne, Que. to make his neighbours smile.

The 'Cowboy en Ville' has now started to get attention around the world on social media, as he continues to leave his car at home and take R.D. out for a ride.

Watch more about the urban cowboy in Christine Long's report above. 

@www.cowboydeville.com live pendant le tournage #love #cowboydeville #cheval #lanaudiere #terrebonnequebec ♬ son original - www.cowboydeville.com
12

