CPE negotiations continue as one strike continues, others threaten to start

Negotiations are continuing on Tuesday between the Quebec government and one of the unions representing some of the province's public daycare (CPE) workers.

Members of the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS), affiliated with the CSN, are on their fifth day of an unlimited strike.

Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ), affiliated with the CSQ, says it is currently waiting for a response from the government following discussions on Monday.

FIPEQ and the FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES) are scheduled to go on strike indefinitely on Thursday morning if no agreement is reached with the Quebec government by then.

According to officials, FIPEQ and SQEES are close to reaching an agreement with the government, unlike the CSN.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2021.