iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CPE workers in Montreal, Laval accept agreement in principle

image.jpg

Workers at some 60 public daycares (CPEs) in Montreal and Laval have accepted, by a margin of 96 per cent, an agreement in principle that was reached at the end of April between their union and the Association patronale nationale des centers de la petite enfance (APNCPE).

The CPEs, which manage 83 facilities in Montreal and Laval, employ 1,500 workers.

The union had recommended that they approve the agreement in principle.

Last December, the government of Quebec reached an agreement with unions representing CPE workers.

However, the employer association affiliated with the daycares in Montreal and Laval was not at the national bargaining table and wanted to negotiate its own collective agreement.

Three issues were holding up those negotiations: the length of the workweek, job division and questions surrounding committee selection and tenure.

The Syndicat des travailleuses des Centres de la petite enfance de Montréal et de Laval (STCPEML) asserts Friday that, in addition to an 18 per cent wage catch-up for educators, union members made grounds regarding their breaks, decisions affecting their groups of children, schedule stability and work-life balance.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 27, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error