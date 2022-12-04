Crafts fair raises funds for Roxboro legion in wake of devastating fire

Local craftspeople got together in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro Sunday to raise funds for then neighbourhood legion, which was forced to close because of a fire.

For people like Terri Williamson, the hope of the craft fair is to bring the legion back on its feet, one penny at a time.

"We have a lot of seniors here that are veterans and they need help," Williamson told CTV News. "Hopefully everybody pitches in, we give a little bit, and we help build it back up."

A Roxboro fixture since 1957, the legion was gutted by a fire in October, destroying precious antiques and shuttering its doors.

