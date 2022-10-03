iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Crash between semi, cement mixer and car jams Highway 10 in Que.


Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Highway 10 westbound is completely closed to traffic near Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby due to an accident involving a cement mixer, a semi-trailer truck and a car.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 10 about an hour southeast of Montreal, between the Ange-Gardien and Granby exits. Three people were injured and transported to a hospital, but their lives are not in danger, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel.

According to information from the SQ, a cement mixer collided with a truck, which rear-ended a car.

"The two heavy vehicles were no longer able to move, so it completely blocked Highway 10 at that location," said Ruel.

There was also an oil spill on the road.

One lane should be reopened soon, and Highway 10 is expected to be completely reopened later in the day.

For now, a detour has been set up to Exit 74.

The SQ was not able to specify at this time what could have caused the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*