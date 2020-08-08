iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Crash in Longueuil leaves motorcyclist dead

A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.

A 72-year-old motorcylist is dead after crashing on Rte-116 in Longueuil on Saturday.

Police said the victim hit the centre wall on the road. He was taken to hospital in Montreal, where he was pronounced dead.

An accident reconstruction squad and police investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*