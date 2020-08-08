Crash in Longueuil leaves motorcyclist dead
A 72-year-old motorcylist is dead after crashing on Rte-116 in Longueuil on Saturday.
Police said the victim hit the centre wall on the road. He was taken to hospital in Montreal, where he was pronounced dead.
An accident reconstruction squad and police investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.
