iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Crash on Highway 40 leaves one vehicle hanging off the edge of the road

Two semi-trucks and two vehicles collided on Highway 40 near the Pie-IX exit. (Ian Wood/CTV News)

Drivers were being asked to avoid Highway 40 in Montreal Wednesday morning after a crash involving four vehicles left one car teetering off the edge of the elevated highway.

According to Quebec 511, two semi-trucks and two vehicles collided near the Pie-IX exit.

Officials explain a driver in a black Honda changed lanes, causing the collision before getting stuck on the highway barrier. 

They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 40 was closed for two hours to allow workers to tow the vehicles away.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error