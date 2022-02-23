Crash on Highway 40 leaves one vehicle hanging off the edge of the road

Drivers were being asked to avoid Highway 40 in Montreal Wednesday morning after a crash involving four vehicles left one car teetering off the edge of the elevated highway.

According to Quebec 511, two semi-trucks and two vehicles collided near the Pie-IX exit.

Officials explain a driver in a black Honda changed lanes, causing the collision before getting stuck on the highway barrier.

They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 40 was closed for two hours to allow workers to tow the vehicles away.