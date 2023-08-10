iHeartRadio
Crash with Montreal police car caught on camera after man allegedly kidnapped, tortured


Montreal police (SPVM) officers surround a vehicle involved in an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood in Montreal on August 9, 2023. (Source: Instagram/montrealonly)

A man is recovering in hospital after an alleged kidnapping in the Plateau neighbourhood left him with severe injuries that show signs of torture, say Montreal police.

An anonymous tip about a man being held captive at an apartment brought officers to Cherrier Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two suspects were arrested on scene following a car crash with a police car that was caught on camera and shared widely on social media.

The video shows a parked white car, flanked by officers on each side, drive away and crash into a police cruiser and a tree a short distance down the street.

Officers surround the car with guns drawn as one person gets out and surrenders, and another runs off before being apprehended. The video also shows officers pulling a third person from the back seat as smoke billows from the car.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained severe injuries all over his body, including burns and knife wounds. He is expected to survive, say police.

A man and a woman, both 19, were arrested and appeared in court on Thursday.

Silya Medkour and Ben Terry Edouard face several charges, including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Edouard, who was on house arrest at the time, is facing four additional charges related to breaching court orders.

The investigation is ongoing.

