Cree communities in northern Quebec record 30 cases of COVID-19 following 'super-spreader' gatherings

The Cree communities of Ouje-Bougoumou and Mistissini in northern Quebec recorded an outbreak of 30 cases of COVID-19 following what officials call two ‘super spreader’ social gatherings in the area.

The Cree Nation Government said in a statement on Sunday that more than 200 people were part of a contact tracing campaign to measure the spread.

“[We] are finding the ends of the transmission chains,” read the release.

Two elders were infected with mild symptoms.

“The recent jump in cases is evidence that we cannot let our guard down.”

Eeyou Istchee, a region in northern Quebec inhabited mostly by First Nations peoples, was exempt from the province-wide lockdown and curfew, as most communities in the area were able to keep the coronavirus out.

Mistissini, a community about 400 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or, is in phase three of its ‘deconfinement plan’, allowing outdoor gatherings of 75 people, and indoor gatherings of 25.

Ouje-Bougoumou, the community southwest of Mistissini, is also in phase three.

According to the statement from authorities, the situation is delicate.

“Recent events are a demonstration to everyone on how one lapse in judgement can have an impact on so many in our communities.”

A vaccination campaign is underway, with authorities reporting 1,000 doses administered between Jan. 5 to 10.

More doses are expected to arrive on Thursday.