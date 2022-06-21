Cree Nation of Chisasibi to launch first residential school grave investigation in Quebec

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi will lead the first investigation into graves at two residential school sites in Quebec.

The two residential schools (one Catholic and one Anglican) operated from 1933-1981 at Fort George on the nation's territory, located near the east shore of James Bay along the Grande River.

Children were taken from their families in Chisasibi, Whapmagoostui, Wemiddji, Waskaganish, and around a dozen more communities to attend the school.

Ground-penetrating will be conducted on the five sites where the buildings existed.

"We will conduct this ground search, armed with the knowledge the answers will be difficult for many in, and outside, Eeyou Istchee," said Chisasibi Chief Daisy House. "Our missing children never made it home. Where they lie is sacred ground – it's up to us to bless it in their memories."

Chisasibi (translated to Great River) Crees (Eeyouch) briefly lived in Fort George before being relocated in 1979-80. House said the search will be tricky given the terrain sites.

"Fort George was our community home until we relocated in 1979, and the sites have not been maintained in the intervening years," she said. "We know of certain graves and cemeteries, but there will be many unique challenges to this search not present in other situations."

The Fort George schools were the first residential schools opened in Quebec, followed by ones in Sept-Iles, Pointe Bleue and la Tuque. Residential schools also operated in Amos, George River, Port Harrison, Payne Bay, Mistassini, and Great Whale River.

Indian Day Schools also operated in Indigenous communities throughout the province, including in Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore.

Pope Francis will visit Quebec City in July. Indigenous leaders and representatives who visited the Vatican for the Pope's apology in April have called for this visit, which Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Regional Chief Ghislain Picard hopes will result in more archives being made available.

"We also demand the Catholic and Anglican Churches release all records pertaining to these residential schools for the truth to fully emerge from this unique and complex process," said Picard.

The Chisasibi community decided to move forward with the project after extensive consultations with community members including residential school survivors.

"We must do what we can to protect our future generations from this pain. Eeyouch are resilient people," said House.

"We will heal together, and we will welcome these loved ones home by honouring them with the knowledge we wanted to learn their fate. We miss them, and the lives they may have led. They deserved better. It's our responsibility — our duty to the land and to our ancestors — to find the truth."