CRemy Patisserie is closing, citing high costs


Stock image of donuts. (Pexels)

Another Montreal eatery is closing its doors, citing rising costs and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mont-Royal Avenue's CRémy Pâtisserie officially closes on Aug. 26.

The bakery's owner, Rémy Couture, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

"I'm not going to teach anyone anything by explaining that the cost of raw materials and wages are rising," he wrote. "With the payment of daily operations and the repayment of loans granted during the pandemic, continuing on this path is simply no longer possible."

CRémy Pâtisserie opened in 2011, with a second location inaugurated in Boucherville on the South Shore just last year.

It offers a variety of sweet treats but is best known for its donuts; Boucher was even crowned winner of Donut Showdown in 2014, a Food Network competition show.

"From thread to needle, my little pastry project born in 2011 on Avenue Mont-Royal led me to some amazing encounters, both professional and personal, not knowing that the pastry chef I was would become the king of donuts a few years later," he wrote.

The news comes on the heels of Juliette & Chocolat's closure earlier this month, a chocolaterie with 10 locations across Montreal and Laval.

Like CRémy, this chain also said the decision was forced by pandemic-fueled debt and rising costs.

